Croatian police said Tuesday they are still working to establish the identity of a woman with no recollection of who she is or where she came from before she ended up on a northern Adriatic Sea island.Police told The Associated...Full Article
Croatian police try to solve identity of woman with memory loss
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Croatia police trying to identify woman with memory loss
New Zealand Herald
Croatian police said on Tuesday they are still working to establish the identity of a woman with no recollection of who she is or..
-
A woman was found on a remote area of an island in Croatian waters. She didn't remember her name or identity
USATODAY.com
-
Memory loss woman found on Croatian rocks is jeweller to the stars
Brisbane Times
-
Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss on Adriatic island
Belfast Telegraph
-
Croatia police trying to identify woman with memory loss
SeattlePI.com