The Latest: Fleetwood moves on after breakup of 'Moliwood'

The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe:



1 p.m.



Batman without Robin, Frick without Frack, peanut butter without jelly.



England’s Tommy Fleetwood, half of the most celebrated pairing at the last Ryder Cup — dubbed “Moliwood” — will have to forge on with a new partner or two at Whistling Straits. His sidekick from that 2018 event, Italian Francesco Molinari, a British Open champion with three previous appearances in the Cup, failed to qualify this time around or secure a captain’s pick.



“He would have loved to be here,” Fleetwood said Wednesday of Molinari, with whom he combined to steal the headlines and produce a perfect 4-0 record in team play three years ago outside Paris.



The partnership grew out of a friendship between the two Europeans and they spun their genuine affection for one another into comic gold. In a video produced not long after Europe won at LeGolf National, the two went so far as to pose lying in bed together — with the Ryder Cup perched on the pillows between them.



For all that, Fleetwood signaled that it’s time for Europe’s golf fans to move on.



“We’re obviously very, very close,” Fleetwood said, but quickly added: “I think people may be overly focused on it. It’s not around this week, but also we have an unbelievable team, and I can’t wait to partner up with whoever that’s going to be.”



Noon



Xander Schauffele doesn't have a lot of favorite memories of the Ryder Cup, mainly because he never watched a lot of golf on television. Schauffele says he usually watched golf on a Sunday afternoon to fall asleep.



He says he would watch the San Diego Chargers. Then, his father would switch over to golf and Schauffele...