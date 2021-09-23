The secret behind Queen Elizabeth II's long life
Published
Born to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1926, Queen Elizabeth II is undoubtedly one of the most renowned and respected public figures in the world.Full Article
Published
Born to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1926, Queen Elizabeth II is undoubtedly one of the most renowned and respected public figures in the world.Full Article
London's oldest lady described Covid as "nothing compared to World War One" as she celebrated her 108th birthday with four..
Joyce Wooding has received seven birthday cards from the Queen.