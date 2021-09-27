Nature campaigners urge Albania to stop hydropower plants
Wildlife campaigners have called on the Albanian government to stop the construction of two hydropower plants in a protected nature area in the north of the countryFull Article
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Wildlife campaigners on Monday called on the Albanian government to stop the construction of two..