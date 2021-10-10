Daniela Elser: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing awkward reunion with Kate

Daniela Elser: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing awkward reunion with Kate

New Zealand Herald

Published

Opinion: Prince Philip did not want a fuss made when he shuffled off the mortal coil, famously saying of his funeral: "Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor."It was a modest, if not insouciant, plan...

Full Article