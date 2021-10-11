It's not exactly on par with India's Taj Mahal, but a family house in a small town in northern Bosnia is in its own way a monument to love.The house in Srbac was designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic. With a green facade...Full Article
Bosnian man makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Bosnian makes rotating house as a monument of love for his wife
Brisbane Times
Using electric motors and the wheels of an old military transport vehicle, the home can turn a full circle depending on what his..