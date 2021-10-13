From November, the Biden administration will lift travel restrictions at the borders with Mexico and Canada, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to visit by land and ferry crossing points. Air travel will also be allowed for those...Full Article
US to reopen land borders between Mexico and Canada
