Bomb Blast in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Kills at least 16

A bomb explosion tore through a Shi’ite Mosque in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar city during Friday afternoon mass prayers, killing or injuring dozens of worshipers. Afghan media quoted local officials as saying that at least 16 people were killed and 40 others wounded, with casualty totals likely to rise. Taliban officials have confirmed the bombing but said nothing about the casualties. It was not immediately known whether the attack was the work of a suicide bomber nor were there any claims of responsibility. Last Friday, a powerful suicide bombing of a Shiite mosque in the northeastern Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least 150 worshipers and injured many more. Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-Khorasan), the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, claimed responsibility for carrying out the Kunduz attack and warned of more such violence.