The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital after cancelling her visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace has said.A Palace spokesperson said the Queen went to hospital for "preliminary investigations" but returned to Windsor...Full Article
The Queen spent night in hospital after cancelling Northern Ireland visit, Palace says
