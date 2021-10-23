For most of Britain's workforce, an overnight hospital stay would also mean a day off work and perhaps time on the sofa with some daytime television.For the Queen, at the age of 95, there will be no such slacking.After being kept...Full Article
Concerns for Queen's health: Younger royals must step up if the Queen is to slow down
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The Queen Has ‘Reluctantly Accepted Medical Advice to Rest’ Following Over-Working Concerns
Experts weigh in on whether The Queen’s busy schedule is jeopardizing her health. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Veuer