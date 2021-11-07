Mallorca Airport Police are searching for passengers who fled after an emergency landing.Flights at one of Europe's busiest airports were grounded for four hours on Friday after 21 passengers escaped across the runway from a diverted...Full Article
Spanish airport police searching for passengers who fled diverted plane
