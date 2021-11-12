Utah doctor accused of lying for Denali helicopter rescue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Utah doctor is accused of lying about ill patients in his climbing party to get a high-altitude government helicopter to rescue him off the tallest mountain in North America after a failed summit and of destroying evidence.



Dr. Jason Lance, who is a radiologist in Ogden, Utah, was charged Tuesday with three misdemeanors from his May attempt to summit Denali, a 20,310-foot (6,190 meters) peak located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) north of Anchorage.



Lance declined comment to The Associated Press on Thursday when reached at his Ogden practice. His virtual arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 6 through the U.S. District Court in Fairbanks.



Lance and another man named in the court documents as A.R. decided to become a team on May 24 at a camp at the 14,200-foot (4,300-meter) level to begin their summit along the West Buttress, described in court papers as the most popular climbing route on Denali.



Somewhere below the 19,200-foot (5,850-meter) level, Lance saw his partner begin to exhibit symptoms of altitude sickness. Lance decided his partner was too ill to continue the summit and left him with another group of climbers and continued alone to the peak, according to court documents. He also took the man’s satellite communication device, authorities said.



The other climbers abandoned their own summit attempt to help the ill man descend.



Later, the court documents say Lance abandoned his own summit attempt and rejoined the other three men on the descent as they were nearing Denali Pass at 18,200 feet (5,550 meters).



The four began to descend with Lance in the lead, A.R. behind him and then the other team. Lance and A.R. were not roped together.



Then A.R. fell from the top of Denali Pass, plummeting about 1,000 feet (305 meters). Lance triggered...