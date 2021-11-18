Oklahoma State holds on to top N.C. State 74-68
Published
Kalib Boone scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Bryce Williams and Rondel Walker made six free throws in the final half-minute and Oklahoma State fended off NFull Article
Published
Kalib Boone scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Bryce Williams and Rondel Walker made six free throws in the final half-minute and Oklahoma State fended off NFull Article
In a 5-1 decision, the state’s top court ruled a district court was wrong to find that Johnson & Johnson created a “public..
A lot of eyes are on Desert Pines High School running back Jovantae Barnes. The senior is one of the top recruits in the country.