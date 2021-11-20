Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's film gets a release date!
Published
Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has now got its release date. The makers have also released the first look of the movie.Full Article
Published
Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has now got its release date. The makers have also released the first look of the movie.Full Article
Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor will be sharing screen space in Raj Mehta's next, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Now,..