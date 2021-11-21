Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle's Ellen appearance

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle's Ellen appearance

New Zealand Herald

Published

Piers Morgan has again taken aim at Meghan Markle, this time focusing his ire on what he said was her "vomit-inducing" appearance on Ellen Degeneres' talk show.The bizarre segment saw the Duchess of Sussex performing humiliating...

Full Article