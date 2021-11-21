Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off

ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man fled.



The man, later identified as a convicted felon, ran with the gun from the checkpoint and escaped out an airport exit, the Transportation Security Administration said. Authorities said it was not an active shooter incident and described the discharge as accidental.



Police said later they had issued a warrant for the arrest of the passenger, 42-year-old Kenny Wells.



The airport's police commander, Maj. Reginald Moorman, said Wells was being sought on charges including carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.



“We are actively pursuing this individual as we speak,” Moorman said at a news briefing Saturday evening with TSA and airport officials.



The discharge caused a frenzy on social media as alarmed travelers posted videos to Twitter and other sites showing and describing moments of chaos and confusion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the nation's busiest.



Authorities said three people suffered minor injuries, including one person who fell in the airport's atrium area away from the checkpoint, and two complaining of shortness of breath. Police said they had to work crowd control until things calmed.



A TSA official said no one was shot.



“We were fortunate that when the firearm went off, no one was seriously injured," Robert Spinden, the TSA's director of federal security for Georgia, said at the airport briefing. Officials didn't immediately disclose the type of...