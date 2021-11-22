Artifact thief digs holes at South Carolina historical site
Published
Federal agents in South Carolina are looking for someone who used a metal detector and dug 19 holes earlier this month at a historic siteFull Article
Published
Federal agents in South Carolina are looking for someone who used a metal detector and dug 19 holes earlier this month at a historic siteFull Article
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Federal agents in South Carolina are looking for someone who used a metal detector and dug 19 holes..