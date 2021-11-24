Rebel Wilson has been chosen as the "face of paradise" as the first tourism campaign to welcome back international tourists.With less than a week before Fiji reopens its borders to vaccinated tourists the Australian Comedian has...Full Article
Rebel Wilson face of paradise as Fiji reopens to tourists next week
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Fiji welcomes back tourists despite omicron threat
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji welcomed back its first tourists in more than 600 days on Wednesday after pushing ahead with..
SeattlePI.com