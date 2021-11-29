Covid 19 coronavirus: Merriam-Webster chooses vaccine as the 2021 word of the year

New Zealand Herald

With an expanded definition to reflect the times, Merriam-Webster has declared an omnipresent truth as its 2021 word of the year: vaccine."This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021," Peter Sokolowski,...

