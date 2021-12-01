Live updates: France to allow limited flights from Africa

PARIS — A spokesperson says France's government will allow flights carrying French and European Union citizens back from Southern Africa to resume under very strict conditions starting Saturday.



French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the move will lift for “very few” travelers a suspension on flights from the region that France imposed last week as a precaution after the identification of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.



Trips for family visits, professional reasons or tourism still won’t be allowed, Attal said.



Only passengers who are returning home to France or who work as diplomats or for airlines will be permitted into the country, he said.



Under the rules taking effect Saturday, travelers departing from 10 countries, including South Africa and neighboring nations, Zambia and Mauritius, will need to get tested for the virus both before their flights and after arrival.



If the test is negative, they will be required to quarantine for 7 days. If the test is positive, they will be isolated at a hotel for 10 days, Attal said.



