Bob Biswas Twitter review: Abhishek Bachchan delivers hit performance, say netizens!
Published
Fans were highly impressed with Abhishek Bachchan's unique character and performance in the crime drama 'Bob Biswas'.Full Article
Published
Fans were highly impressed with Abhishek Bachchan's unique character and performance in the crime drama 'Bob Biswas'.Full Article
'Bob Biswas' rides on Abhishek Bachchan's captivating performance and must be seen for its gripping plot, effective direction, and..
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Makers of Bob Biswas have brought forward the first track from the thriller, titled Tu Toh Gaya Re. Sung by..