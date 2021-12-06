O'Neil, Miñoso, Hodges, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

Buck O'Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same.



Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he'd ever make it, they can rejoice.



O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges and three others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday.



Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees.



“Jubilation,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, that O’Neil helped create.



“While we're all sad that Buck is not here, you just cannot not be happy for all of those who continued to beat that Buck O'Neil drum," he said.



Oliva and Kaat, both 83 years old, are the only living new members. Longtime slugger Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.



The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022, along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. First-time candidates David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling on the ballot, with voting results on Jan. 25.



Passed over in previous Hall elections, the new members reflect a diversity of accomplishments.



This was the first time O’Neil, Miñoso and Fowler had a chance to make the Hall under new rules honoring Negro League contributions. The Major League Baseball color barrier wasn't broken until 1947 by Jackie Robinson.



Last December, the statistics of some 3,400 players were added to MLB's record books when the sport said it was...