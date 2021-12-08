Astrologer predicts "Vicky would let Katrina lead the relationship"

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has all the fans and media hooked as no one is able to understand the secrecy of it. The couple may still have not admitted to seeing each other and tying the knot for life but there is enough out there from venue to clothes to the security planning etc, as a proof of their soon-to-be union. In the midst of all this, there have been debates between fans as to what will happen to Katrina’s and Vicky's career post marriage. Will Vicky bloom further like most of our A-grade actors did after they found their lady luck? Will Katrina shine through as always? We spoke to Kashish Parashar, Astrologer and Numerologist, to know what the dynamics are going to be, so scroll down to know what she shared with us exclusively.