The hidden message in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding video

The hidden message in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding video

New Zealand Herald

Published

Royal fans have spotted a secret message on the car Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used at their wedding.Three years after their 2018 nuptials, Sussex superfans zoomed in on the vintage Jaguar E-type that Prince Harry drove to the...

Full Article