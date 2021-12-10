Prince William and wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have revealed their annual Christmas card to the world. Released on their Twitter account, the image shows the couple and their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess...Full Article
Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2021 Christmas card revealed
