A British activist lost a legal challenge at the UK's highest court Wednesday to the government's policy of not allowing gender-neutral passports.Christie Elan-Cane brought the case to the Supreme Court, arguing that the requirement...Full Article
UK highest court rules against gender-neutral passports
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK Supreme Court rules against gender-neutral passports
euronews
A British activist has lost a legal challenge on the government’s policy not to allow gender-neutral passports.