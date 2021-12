Mom Luang Sarali Kitiyakara represented Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha to turn on the lights of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel’s spectacular Christmas tree on Ratchadamri Road on Wednesday, 1 December 2021. The annual custom to start the holiday season in Bangkok — now in its 14th year — started a monthlong series of events and exhibitions to raise much needed...