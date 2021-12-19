FBI: Artifacts stolen from museums in 1960s, 1970s returned

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say 15 historical artifacts stolen almost a half-century ago from a number of Pennsylvania museums have been returned to the institutions.



The FBI art crime team and other law enforcement agencies repatriated the 18th- and 19th-century rifles and pistols as well as a Native American silver concho belt in a ceremony Friday at the Museum of the American Revolution.



FBI art crime agents and detectives from the Upper Merion Township Police Department recovered the artifacts as part of an investigation into the 1971 theft and 2018 sale of a rare 1775 rifle made by Pennsylvania master gunsmith Christian Oerter, officials said.



Receiving the repatriated items were the American Swedish Historical Museum, the Hershey Story Museum (formerly the Hershey Museum), the Landis Valley Museum (formerly the Pennsylvania Farm Museum), the Mercer Museum, the Museum of the American Revolution, and York County History Center.



“We are incredibly grateful,” Valerie Seiber, The Hershey Story's senior manager of historical collections and exhibitions, told PennLive.com. “It’s pretty amazing that after 50 years, these items have been recovered and returned. We’re very happy to have them back in our collection.” She said the items will be assessed, catalogued and stored but will not be put on display for the time being.



The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Thomas Gavin acknowledged having taken the artifacts during the 1960s and 1970s and keeping them in a barn for decades. Due in part to the statute of limitations, he couldn't be charged in any of the thefts, the newspaper reported.



In the end, Gavin, 78, pleaded guilty only to one count of disposal of an object of cultural heritage stolen from a museum. He was sentenced to one day in jail and one...