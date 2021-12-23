Dhanush says he was 'worried' if Sara Ali Khan fit the role for Atrangi Re, here's why

Dhanush says he was 'worried' if Sara Ali Khan fit the role for Atrangi Re, here's why

Zee News

Published

Co-star Dhanush said, in an interview, that he was doubtful if Sara Ali Khan could play the role of Rinku in 'Atrangi Re'.

Full Article