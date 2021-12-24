Kate Middleton has overcome nerves to reveal her hidden musical talent in a televised performance from Westminster Abbey.The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance for the Christmas Eve carol concert, playing piano while...Full Article
Kate Middleton's piano performance for royal Christmas Eve concert wows fans
