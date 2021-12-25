Meghan Markle has been named the "most intelligent member of the British royal family" by Oxford Royale.The Duchess of Sussex' academic credentials placed her at the top of the royal family, in a study that scrutinised all their...Full Article
Meghan Markle first, Kate Middleton second in 'most intelligent' royal list
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton to top royal award
Tamworth Herald
Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall are also among the most intelligent members of the Royal family.