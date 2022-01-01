Inside Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's New Year 2022 celebrations, don't miss the HUGE cake!
Published
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's New Year 2022 celebrations were also special as they enjoyed at Irene Country Lodge, South Africa.Full Article
Published
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's New Year 2022 celebrations were also special as they enjoyed at Irene Country Lodge, South Africa.Full Article
The pair has now ushered in the New Year 2022 in a different country, and their party has a South African flavour.