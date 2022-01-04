Daniela Elser: Prince Andrew's delusional to believe he can come back from this

Daniela Elser: Prince Andrew's delusional to believe he can come back from this

New Zealand Herald

Published

OPINION: In 1982, Prince Andrew returned from fighting in the Falklands War, his ship HMS Invincible docking at Portsmouth to be greeted by vast crowds.There on the dock to welcome him home was the Commander of the Armed Forces,...

Full Article