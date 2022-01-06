'Last Picture Show' director Bogdanovich dies aged 82
Published
LOS ANGELES: Peter Bogdanovich, the acclaimed New Hollywood director of "The Last Picture Show," has died at the age of 82, his agent said Thursday.Full Article
Published
LOS ANGELES: Peter Bogdanovich, the acclaimed New Hollywood director of "The Last Picture Show," has died at the age of 82, his agent said Thursday.Full Article
Peter Bogdanovich, Iconic
Hollywood Director and Producer, , Dead at 82.
According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,'..