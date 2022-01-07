After breakup with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen says 'I put respect above love'
Published
Sushmita Sen, in a recent video, expressed that if there is no respect in a relationship then love has no meaning.Full Article
Published
Sushmita Sen, in a recent video, expressed that if there is no respect in a relationship then love has no meaning.Full Article
After breakup with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen's chit chat with a famous singer and bollywood actor's brother goes viral. She calls..
Breaking News: Sushmita Sen takes to social media to announce her breakup with Rohman Shawl. Watch the story.