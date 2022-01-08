Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton turns 40: How she will rise to a new challenge

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton turns 40: How she will rise to a new challenge

New Zealand Herald

Published

When a 28-year-old Kate Middleton met reporters shortly after her engagement in 2010, she showed them the most famous engagement ring in the world and told them quietly: "It was William's mother's, so it's very special."A somewhat...

Full Article