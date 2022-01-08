The Duchess of Cambridge has drawn on four generations of queens for landmark photographs to celebrate her 40th birthday, encapsulating the past, present and future of the royal family.The Duchess, who marks her milestone birthday...Full Article
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, dazzles in 40th birthday photographs
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday
The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of..
Belfast Telegraph