Djokovic detention draws focus to Australia's asylum-seekers
Published
Novak Djokovic is spending a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne's Park HotelFull Article
Published
Novak Djokovic is spending a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne's Park HotelFull Article
SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic spent a fourth day on Sunday among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne's Park Hotel.
The..
Watch VideoThe top men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, spent Orthodox Christmas in an immigration detention hotel in..