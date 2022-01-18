AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm

AT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near some airports after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions.



The decision from the telecommunication companies arrived Tuesday as the Biden administration tried to broker a settlement between the telecom companies and the airlines over a rollout of new 5G service, scheduled for Wednesday.



Airlines want the new service to be banned within two miles of airport runways.



AT&T said it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports — it did not say how many — and work with federal regulators to settle the dispute.



A short time later, Verizon said it will launch its 5G network but added, “we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports." It blamed airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration, saying they “have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports” although it is working in more than 40 countries.



The announcements came after the airline industry issued a dire warning about the impact a new type of 5G service would have on flights. CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines said interference with aircraft systems would be worse than they originally thought, making many flights impossible.



“To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt” unless the service is blocked near major airports, the CEOs said in a letter Monday to federal officials including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has previously taken the airlines’ side in the matter.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that if “hundreds or thousands of flights” are grounded, it would affect passengers and the shipping of cargo needed for the nation's supply chain. “We want to...