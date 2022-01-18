Elon Musk claims accounts tracking his travel plans 'becoming a security issue'

Elon Musk claims accounts tracking his travel plans 'becoming a security issue'

New Zealand Herald

Published

Elon Musk has voiced concerns about social-media accounts posting details about his travel plans to the public. The Tesla CEO replied to a tweet from Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor who explained why we deleted a previous tweet...

Full Article