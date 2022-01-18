Elon Musk has voiced concerns about social-media accounts posting details about his travel plans to the public. The Tesla CEO replied to a tweet from Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor who explained why we deleted a previous tweet...Full Article
Elon Musk claims accounts tracking his travel plans 'becoming a security issue'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Elon Musk says social media accounts that track his travel movements are becoming a 'security issue'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post Monday discussing the risk posed to him and his family in publishing details about..
Business Insider