What your HEARTLINE says about you

A major line on your hand, the heartline begins on the mount of Jupiter or Saturn and runs towards the inside of the palm. This line speaks volumes about your emotional quotient. Straighter the line, the colder you are and bigger the curve, shows your desire for deep love. The depth of that line talks about the health of your heart on the physical tangent. The deeper it is, the stronger your heart is. What does your heartline say about you? Where does your heartline begin? Is it faint or very dark? Scroll down to know more.