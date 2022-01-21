Umar Riaz reveals brother Asim Riaz was extremely devastated by Sidharth Shukla's death

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz, who was recently evicted from the show for indulging in violence with contender Pratik Sehajpal, has been regularly talking about his journey in the show. We all know Umar's bond with his brother Asim and he has admitted to it several times in public. This time, Umar remembered late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and what he meant for his brother Asim.