Directors of Kanye West's upcoming documentary have responded to his demand to have a say on the final version of the project. Stopping by Indiewire's Studio for an interview during the 2022 Sundance Studio on Friday, January 21, 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' co-directors Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah chose to stay 'true to the story' instead of pleasing the rapper, reports aceshowbiz.com.