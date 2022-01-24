His Story/Her Story: I check my husband’s phone

Her Story: My husband is a good looking man with a big social circle. He talks to all kinds of people and maintains good relations with everyone which is amazing. But what bothers me the most is the amount of women who throw themselves at him. He does act firm with them if I believe him. Even at home when we have parties, he maintains a distance. Not just in my presence, even my friends have noticed this and keep me updated on how he tackles such awkward situations. I get it that he has to be cordial with everyone because of his work and today we really don’t know who will be useful when but it still bothers me. His phone does have a password which was very easy to guess for me and I have been checking his phone sneakily. I don't feel there is anything wrong in it.