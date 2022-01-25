OPINION: In case you missed it, some people got very angry at Australian of the Year Grace Tame because she refused to fake an emotion in order to soothe the ego of the man standing next to her.Tame, a survival of sexual abuse...Full Article
Grace Tame and Scott Morrison: Women don't owe you a smile
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Scowling at Scott Morrison, Grace Tame squanders her moment
While well-behaved women seldom make history, there is nothing inherently history-making in being merely ill-behaved.
Brisbane Times
History has shown activists and revolutionaries tend to prioritise messages over manners
Grace Tame refused to smile at a pre-Australia Day event at The Lodge on Tuesday, and barely acknowledged the PM, and when asked to..
Sydney Morning Herald