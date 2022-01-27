Mouni Roy introduces fiance Suraj Nambiar ahead of their big fat wedding today, shares first pic with beau!
Mouni Roy shared a beautiful picture in which she can be seen hugging and sharing smiles with her husband-to-be.Full Article
Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is tying the knot today with her beau Suraj Nambiar. Ahead of the big fat wedding taking place in goa,..
It’s a big day for Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar as the couple are going to tie the knot today. While they never..