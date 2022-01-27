Astrologer predicts future of Mouni-Suraj

She is a self made actress who has worked in some very famous TV dramas with a huge fan base. Mouni Roy, established herself as the highest paid TV actress of all time when she joined Ekta Kapoor’s “Naagin” series. Her personal life too had been through enough turmoil until she met Dubai based banker Suraj Nambiar. The lovely couple just got married on January 27 as per traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremonies. But will this marriage affect Mouni’s career? How will their married life be? We spoke to celeb astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, and here is what he has predicted for the newly wed couple’s married life.