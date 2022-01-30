Prince Andrew faces being questioned for up to two days by Virginia Giuffre's legal team.Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who took his own life in August...Full Article
Prince Andrew faces hours of questioning by Virginia Giuffre's legal team
