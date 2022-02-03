BTS' Jimin shares health update after appendicitis surgery, COVID-19 diagnosis
Published
Jimin is believed to be the fourth member of BTS to contract coronavirus, following reports in December that RM, Jin and Suga tested positive.Full Article
Published
Jimin is believed to be the fourth member of BTS to contract coronavirus, following reports in December that RM, Jin and Suga tested positive.Full Article
The BTS member, Jimin, shared a health update early Thursday morning assuring fans that he is on the road to recovery.