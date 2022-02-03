4 most COMPETITIVE zodiac signs

When it comes to competition, not all of us get aggressive. We treat competition as a part and parcel of life or situation. But there are some folks who get so aggressive and competitive that it gets ugly and well the rules seem to blur. They may exploit the said rules or play dirty, jump on to the loopholes. There are 4 such zodiac signs that are so competitive that it can be nauseous at times. Are you or your colleague among them? Scroll down to know.